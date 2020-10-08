 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal RV fire
1 comment
breaking top story

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal RV fire

  • Updated
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

A man who was killed in a fatal fire last week has been identified.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph William Lawrence, 47, died in a fire in his RV on Sept. 29 in the Walmart parking lot at the Morganton Heights Shopping Center, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety. 

Officers dispatched to the fire at 7:14 p.m. found Lawrence's RV already engulfed in flames, according to a previous release from the department. Firefighters extinguished the fire from the outside, entered the vehicle, searched for victims and extinguished the remaining fire. 

Lawrence was found dead inside the RV.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental and stemmed from gasoline vapors from an open gas canister in the RV igniting by an open flame, the release said.

1 comment

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert