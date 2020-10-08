UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal RV fire

A man who was killed in a fatal fire last week has been identified.

Joseph William Lawrence, 47, died in a fire in his RV on Sept. 29 in the Walmart parking lot at the Morganton Heights Shopping Center, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Officers dispatched to the fire at 7:14 p.m. found Lawrence's RV already engulfed in flames, according to a previous release from the department. Firefighters extinguished the fire from the outside, entered the vehicle, searched for victims and extinguished the remaining fire.

Lawrence was found dead inside the RV.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental and stemmed from gasoline vapors from an open gas canister in the RV igniting by an open flame, the release said.