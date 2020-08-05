UPDATE: Woman charged after chase ends in crash

HILDEBRAN — A woman has been taken into custody after a Wednesday morning chase.

Michelle Lynn Sumlin, 30, 7402 Nolden Creek Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor failure to appear on a felony, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The chase started after a detective with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office stopped to assist a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of Cape Hickory Road with both doors open, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

As the detective approached the vehicle, Sumlin took off, pulling out in front of another vehicle. Cars got between the detective and the suspicious vehicle while the detective was trying to catch up, Whisenant said.

The detective radioed the situation into dispatch and another deputy spotted the vehicle on 10th Street and attempted to stop it, he said.

Sumlin fled and traveled toward Hildebran where another deputy joined the chase as she turned onto U.S. 70 and headed toward Interstate 40, Whisenant said. The woman tried to pass a vehicle in the grass on the I-40 westbound ramp at Exit 119 but lost control and flipped the vehicle.