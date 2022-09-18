 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

US Marshal charged with stealing from Walmart

  • 0
mnh_stock_redbluepolicelights.jpg

DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five separate occasions.

Robert Spangler, 47, of Denver has been charged with five counts of misdemeanor larceny, according to an arrest report from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report identified Spangler as an employee of the U.S. Marshals Service.

A news release from the marshals in October 2021 identified him as a deputy marshal in the Western District, which covers the western third of the state from Cherokee County to Union County, including Burke County.

The criminal summonses issued against him say on five occasions from July 16 to Aug. 24, various items were taken from the Walmart on N.C. 73 in Denver. The items included:

People are also reading…

  • Three bottles of wine
  • Mountain Dew
  • A weed trimmer
  • Paper towels
  • A three pack of chicken
  • A four pack of ribs
  • A power strip
  • A circular saw
  • A cord reel
  • A trash can
  • An eight-piece chicken plate
  • Tide Pods, twice
  • Curtain lights
  • Yogurt
  • Coffee creamer

The items stolen have a total value of about $556, according to the summonses.

WSOCTV, the newspaper’s news partner, learned Walmart employees recognized Spangler because he would go out of his way to tell them he worked for the Marshals Service, according to police reports the station obtained. Reports indicated Spangler paid for some items in the self checkout but not for others.

The News Herald has requested Spangler’s employment records from the Marshals Service. The records weren’t available Friday afternoon, but a representative for the agency said they were working on the request and hoped to have information available Monday.

Before working for the Marshals Service, Spangler worked at the Morganton Department of Public Safety from 2001 to 2009, according to information The News Herald obtained from the city. He resigned from the department March 2, 2009. Employment records available to the public did not indicate the reason for his resignation.

Spangler, who was released on a written promise to appear for the larceny charges, was set to appear in court Friday. It’s not clear when he’s due back in court.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Police around the country are using a powerful but relatively inexpensive cellphone tracking tool to solve crimes. And in some cases, they have used it to track people without a search warrant. All mobile devices are assigned what's called an advertising identification number, a unique code that allows apps with location services to target consumers with promotions. For as little as $7,500 a year, Virginia-based Fog Data Science offers a service called Fog Reveal that uses that ad-ID to track a device's wanderings, when location services are enabled. Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that Fog heavily markets its product to law enforcement. The company promotes what it calls a "pattern of life" analysis, which can stretch back months. Public records specialist Bennett Cyphers, an advisor with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, calls Fog Reveal "sort of a mass surveillance program on a budget." He and others believe police use of the platform without a warrant is a violation of people's Fourth Amendment rights. In a written response to The Associated Press, Fog said it cannot disclose information about its customers. The company said it does not access or have anything to do with personally identifiable information and is leveraging commercially available data. Arkansas prosecutor Kevin Metcalf says Fog simply uses data that people give away for free, and that it is most useful in cases where time is of the essence. Metcalf also leads the National Child Protection Task Force, a nonprofit that combats child exploitation and trafficking. Metcalf says Fog, which is listed as a task force sponsor, has been invaluable to cracking missing children cases and homicides. Metcalf also shared his Fog account in the 2020 search for a missing nurse. Documents reviewed by AP show it has been used by agencies as diverse as the U.S. Marshals and a sheriff's department in a North Carolina county with just 91,000 residents.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert