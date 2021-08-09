Use of force incident draws attention to lack of body cams

Deputies that year had tested body camera systems and during one of those trial runs, a camera recorded an incident with a resident who later filed a complaint. Whisenant said administration reviewed the footage from the cameras and found that the complainant had lied.

“This is not that uncommon,” Whisenant said. “We have our sister agencies that we have talked with, and you have access to that when you have a complainant come into the sheriff’s office and you can actually review it online.”

Most recently, Whisenant requested a little more than $1 million for the plan in the 2021-22 budget, which would have covered five years’ worth of payments for body cameras and Tasers.

“Unlike a stationary car camera, the body cameras will provide more recordings of what occurred throughout a call for service,” he told The News Herald. “There will be objective video of what officers encountered, how they responded, as well as the actions and reactions of other persons on the scene. In the case of the recent use of force situation, the investigation could have been concluded much quicker had body camera video been available.”

Whisenant’s request did not make it into County Manager Bryan Steen’s recommended budget for the current fiscal year.