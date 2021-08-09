Use of force incident draws attention to lack of body cams

The sun shone through a partly cloudy sky on July 16 in Icard when two deputies stopped to serve a man with a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
But the arrest took a turn for the worst when the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect started to resist arrest, eventually ending up in a hold that saw a deputy wrap his arm around the suspect’s neck.
At least, that’s how it looked on a video taken by a bystander that was uploaded to TikTok the next day. The sheriff’s office held that its investigation found that the deputy didn’t violate the office’s Use of Force Policy, one that prohibits chokeholds.
That video, to the newspaper’s knowledge, is the only such recording that exists, partly because BCSO deputies are not equipped with body cameras.
Current technology
BCSO’s marked patrol cars all are equipped with dash cameras, and some of the unmarked cars are equipped them, too, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
Dash cameras were first installed in vehicles in 2001, and they are positioned so that they capture scenes straight across the hood of the car, according to Whisenant. Some cars also have cameras that record the back seat area when someone is in custody. Cameras can be zoomed in, but it must be done manually inside the car.
Whisenant said those cameras capture images of scenes as deputies arrive, and may capture people at the scene. They’ve also captured vehicle stops and chases, recording the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect’s driving, speeds reached, law enforcement radio traffic, and, if cars are pointed in the right direction, they can capture the conclusion of the chase.
“We have been able to use recordings to train officers on tactics of what worked well and what could be improved,” Whisenant said in an email Friday. “Regarding allegations or complaints, car cameras are used to assist with internal investigations.”
Requests for more
For the last four years, Whisenant has been requesting funding for body cameras in each of the county’s budgets.
In his 2018-19 budget requests, county records show he requested $205,515 for body cameras and Tasers. The next budget year, he requested $215,790 for body cameras and Tasers.
Those requests, Whisenant said, would have covered a one-year payment for the AXON/TASER CORE+ Plan. That plan includes 100 cameras, Tasers, training and training supplies plus data storage.
“We believe that it would not only reduce the number of citizens’ complaints, but it would enhance our evidence collection in the cases that we make,” Whisenant told commissioners during the county’s 2019 budget presentations.
Deputies that year had tested body camera systems and during one of those trial runs, a camera recorded an incident with a resident who later filed a complaint. Whisenant said administration reviewed the footage from the cameras and found that the complainant had lied.
“This is not that uncommon,” Whisenant said. “We have our sister agencies that we have talked with, and you have access to that when you have a complainant come into the sheriff’s office and you can actually review it online.”
Most recently, Whisenant requested a little more than $1 million for the plan in the 2021-22 budget, which would have covered five years’ worth of payments for body cameras and Tasers.
“Unlike a stationary car camera, the body cameras will provide more recordings of what occurred throughout a call for service,” he told The News Herald. “There will be objective video of what officers encountered, how they responded, as well as the actions and reactions of other persons on the scene. In the case of the recent use of force situation, the investigation could have been concluded much quicker had body camera video been available.”
Whisenant’s request did not make it into County Manager Bryan Steen’s recommended budget for the current fiscal year.
When requests don’t make it in the recommended budget, Steen said department heads can come before the board of commissioners and appeal to them to reconsider.
Information from the county shows that Whisenant, this budget year, made that request at the county’s May 27 meeting. He asked commissioners to supply $1,018,395 for the total cost of the plan, or $203,679 a year for five years to cover the cost of the AXON CORE+ Plan.
Whisenant’s request for the plan ultimately was not funded this budget year.
Other department practices
Officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety have been wearing body cameras for several years.
The initial purchase cost the city about $75,000 and it included cameras, docking equipment, mounting accessories and the startup cost for storage, said MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant. Every officer and every vehicle at the department is equipped with a camera, he said. MDPS has 63 officer positions, and they purchased about 70 camera sets to have backups in case a camera needed repairs.
They started researching what cameras would be the best fit for the agency, the importance of the cameras and the added layer of transparency they would give the department about a year before purchasing them, Whisnant said.
Ultimately, the department purchased Panasonic cameras and opted for in-house storage to keep costs low. The Panasonic cameras made integration with the department’s other Panasonic equipment, including the tablets officers have in their vehicles, easy, Whisnant said.
BCSO also uses Panasonic laptops in their vehicles, according to Sheriff Whisenant.
Capt. Whisnant said the cameras not only help the department hold officers accountable for their actions, but they help in the prosecution of crimes.
“Our officers, they perform exceptionally well out in the field,” Whisnant said. “The lack of complaints that we get about our officers is reflective of who we hire and how we train them. The body worn camera is really used more so as a quality control mechanism.”
Each week, watch commanders have to perform a body worn camera audit of the officers on their shift, Whisnant said.
“The purpose in that is for policy compliance as well as quality control for the officers conducting themselves appropriately,” he said. “Our policy requires that the BWC is activated with … every call for service.”
When there’s a use of force incident, MDPS has a multi-layer review process for the incident that includes watching the body camera footage.
First, the shift sergeant reviews the incident and opens the investigation module in the records management system. They review the body camera footage and all other documentation from the incident, Whisnant said.
The shift watch commander reviews the incident to determine whether the force was appropriate and necessary, and they also review the body camera footage, reports and other relevant information.
After that, the captain of field operations reviews the incident. Whisnant, the current captain of field operations, said he reviews the justification that the lieutenant presented, along with the body camera footage and other documentation.
From there, the incident goes to the major for review, and finally ends up getting reviewed by the chief.
“It is a system of checks and balances,” Whisnant said. “When you have a shift level review, then you have a command level review. It takes a lot of time to do all these reviews, and realistically we have, probably a collective total of four hours tied up in every use of force just in reviewing it for appropriateness.”
There are some drawbacks to body cameras, said Whisnant and MDPS Chief Tony Lowdermilk.
“People have a misconception that body cameras are the answer to everything,” Lowdermilk said. “It’s not necessarily the answer. It’s part of accountability on our end, but it does not capture, at times, the entire story of what led up to or during that event.”
Whisnant pointed out that they are expensive and time intensive.
“These things do cost money, and it takes time to train on policy and to verify that they’re being used correctly,” Whisnant said. “And it does cost personnel hours in terms of keeping the system running.”
But Lowdermilk and Whisnant agreed that the benefits of the system have outweighed the drawbacks.
“The community expects us to be transparent,” Whisnant said. “This was an easy answer to be able to uphold the public trust.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.