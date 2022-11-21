Vehicle break-ins results in 7 charges for Morganton man

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has been charged in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins earlier this month.

Jason Matthew Basnett, 45, of 2665 Swink St., Morganton, was charged with four counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of felony larceny, and a count of misdemeanor attempt to break or enter a motor vehicle in connection with the Nov. 15 break-ins, according to a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after deputies were called to 1077 U.S. 70 in Connelly Springs for multiple vehicle break-ins where tools were stolen, the release said. All of the vehicles were parked in a locked, fenced-in lot.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the business and others in the area, leading them to develop a suspect vehicle and clothing description, the release said.

Detectives found the vehicle at Swink’s address and spoke to him about the incident. Basnett was wearing clothing that matched the suspect’s clothing from the surveillance video and found stolen tools at his residence, the release said.

Basnett has multiple previous felony convictions, including larceny over $1,000, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, receiving a stolen vehicle, larceny, breaking and entering, manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, providing contraband to prisoners and possessing stolen goods, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Basnett’s still was in jail Monday morning under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the Burke County Police to Citizen website. His next court date is set for Dec. 5.