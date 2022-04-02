 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Vehicle burns on South Sterling Street

  • Updated
  • 0

No injuries were reported from a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on South Sterling Street. 

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to South Sterling Street near Sonic around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said. 

The driver of the car escaped while the vehicle still was moving. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the vehicle was damaged beyond repair by fire and water, Whisnant said. 

The southbound lanes of South Sterling Street had to be closed for about 30 minutes while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert