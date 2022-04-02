Vehicle burns on South Sterling Street

No injuries were reported from a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on South Sterling Street.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to South Sterling Street near Sonic around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said.

The driver of the car escaped while the vehicle still was moving. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the vehicle was damaged beyond repair by fire and water, Whisnant said.

The southbound lanes of South Sterling Street had to be closed for about 30 minutes while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

