Victim in fatal wreck identified

A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.

Theron Jason Poteet, 27, of Morganton, was killed when a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle shortly before 8:15 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Kirksey and Sanford drives and Lenoir Road, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Officer J. Walker told The News Herald at the scene Poteet had been crossing through the intersection onto Sanford Drive from Kirksey Drive when a car turning left from Sanford Drive onto Lenoir Road pulled out in front of him.

The vehicles had direct impact in the intersection. Poteet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, Michael Ray Patterson, 27, of Landrum, South Carolina, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, no operators license and failure to yield left turn, according to a copy of a magistrate’s order filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The wreck was one of three in the city Thursday, and made for the fifth serious crash in the county this week.

Hours before the fatal crash, a crash on the other end of Kirksey Drive at East Union Street sent three people to the hospital, including a 6-year-old.

Capt. Jason Whisnant told The News Herald a woman driving a Dodge Charger was trying to turn left from Kirksey Drive onto East Union Street but turned into the wrong lane around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Dodge got into the path of an oncoming Ford Focus, causing the cars to collide head-on, he said. The Charger came to a rest on East Union Street, but the force of the crash caused the Ford to slide around, down an embankment and end up on its roof.

Charges were pending Thursday against the driver of the Dodge. The crash occurred in a 35 mph zone, and speed is believed to be a factor on the part of the Ford, Whisnant said. He said MDPS has technology that will use a device from the vehicles to determine the speed at impact and prior to impact.

All three of the people transported after this crash were treated and released from a local hospital, Lander said.

A little more than two hours later, another crash sent public safety officers to East Fleming Drive at Burke Drive, Lander said.

In that crash, Lander said Richard Welser tried to make a left turn onto Burke Drive and pulled out in front of another car.

Welser’s car hit the other car, and two of the three occupants in that vehicle had to go to the hospital, he said. The injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Welser ended up getting charged with driving while impaired, Lander said.

On Wednesday, Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash just outside of Morganton city limits on Pete Brittain Road.

That crash saw a woman make a left turn onto Oak Dale Drive in front of a motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to go off the road, hit a ditch and throw the rider and passenger off it, a trooper previously told The News Herald. The motorcyclists were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, MDPS responded to the scene of a crash on Dixie Boulevard that led a man to be airlifted.

Riley Paul Moses was driving a vehicle down Dixie Boulevard near Industrial Boulevard at about 55 to 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, said MDPS Officer E. Connor.

The vehicle went off the road to the left, overcorrected and rolled over before landing on its wheels across one lane of the road, Connor said.

No one in the vehicle was believed to be wearing a seat belt, and Moses, 34, ended up with a driving while impaired charge, Connor said. The passenger was airlifted to a medical center with head trauma, but he was stable Tuesday morning.

Lander urged drivers to pay attention on the roads, especially as the weather warms up and more motorcyclists take to the streets. He said MDPS officers will be honing in on speed enforcement in the coming months.

“People need to be careful and attentive out on the roads because vehicles are, in a sense, weapons and they can kill people from what we have seen over the past week,” he said. “Please slow down and drive safe.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

