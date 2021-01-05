Victims identified in December crash that killed 2, critically injured another

Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle on East Meeting Street but lost sight of it at the curve on East Union Street just past Center Street, the article said. They searched the area for the vehicle, thinking it had turned on a side street, until an officer noticed debris from the wreck on the other side of East Union.

High-speed crash

A preliminary investigation showed that Traylor entered the sharp curve on East Union between Center and Tennessee streets at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, hit the concrete median, left the road, hit a tree and went about 25 feet down an embankment, the article said.

Traylor was initially transported to be airlifted to another hospital, but died on the way to the helicopter. Another passenger, Matthew Lovette, 20, was the front passenger in the car. He was taken to a hospital the night of the crash and released the next day, the article said.

Trooper A.K. Johnson with the State Highway Patrol told The News Herald the morning after the wreck that early estimates from the investigation suggested the car was going at least 60 mph when it hit the tree.

He said there was no evidence on the scene to suggest drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.