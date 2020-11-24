VIDEO: 4 trapped, 1 airlifted after crash on Kirksey

Four people were trapped in a car and one of them had to be airlifted after a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Kirksey Drive near the Burke County Emergency Communications Center.

Witnesses told police that a white passenger car was headed north toward Grace Ridge Retirement Community when it tried to pass another vehicle on a double yellow line and hit a green SUV headed toward Amherst Road head on, said Lt. Brad Buchanan with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Identities of those involved have not yet been released, but police said all four of the individuals involved in the crash had to be cut out of the vehicles.

Three people were transported to the hospital and another had to be airlifted to a larger facility, police said.

The crash still is under investigation. More information will be published as it becomes available.

Kirksey Drive still was shut down around 6:45 p.m. Buchanan expected it would be shut down for at least two hours.

MDPS police and fire, Burke County Rescue Squad and Burke County REACT all responded to the scene.

