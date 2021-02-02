VIDEO: Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

The Burke County Courthouse had to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon after someone made a bomb threat.

Someone called and said there would either be a bomb go off or there would be a “big fight” at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building was evacuated after the call came in around 12:51 p.m.

Police cleared the building and didn’t find anything, but the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s bomb dog was brought to clear the building, Lander said.

The building was cleared around 2:45 p.m. and people were allowed to return inside.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.