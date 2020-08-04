WANTED: Man sought after drive-by shooting injures 1

HICKORY — A man was injured and another is being sought after a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Warrants have been issued for Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 216 Church St. N.E. in Valdese, after a man was shot in the arm and face at 1355 Goat Farm St. in Hickory around 4:17 p.m., said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. The address is listed as Hickory but is located in Burke County.

Deputies were dispatched to the Goat Farm Street address and found a resident of the house had been shot in the face and arm by what appeared to be pellets from a shotgun blast, Whisenant said.

The victim and witnesses identified Brank as the shooter and said that he fired the shot from a black SUV that looked to be either a Range Rover or Land Rover, Whisenant said.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital for medical treatment, the sheriff said.

Brank is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.