WANTED: Man sought after drive-by shooting injures 1

HICKORY — A man was injured and another is being sought after a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Warrants have been issued for Randall Kent Brank, 25, of 216 Church St. N.E. in Valdese, after a man was shot in the arm and face at 1355 Goat Farm St. in Hickory around 4:17 p.m., said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant. The address is listed as Hickory but is located in Burke County.
Deputies were dispatched to the Goat Farm Street address and found a resident of the house had been shot in the face and arm by what appeared to be pellets from a shotgun blast, Whisenant said.
The victim and witnesses identified Brank as the shooter and said that he fired the shot from a black SUV that looked to be either a Range Rover or Land Rover, Whisenant said.
EMS transported the victim to a hospital for medical treatment, the sheriff said.
Brank is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.
Brank has an extensive criminal history. His most recent mugshot in The News Herald files stemmed from an incident on May 12 where he allegedly held his girlfriend against her will at gunpoint and threatened her to stay quiet. He was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and felony possession of a firearm by a felon for that incident. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, damage to personal property and communicating threats.
In addition, Brank has convictions of speeding to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, receiving a stolen vehicle and larceny over $1,000, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.