WANTED: Marshals offer reward for tips on 'dangerous' drug trafficker

CHARLOTTE — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help finding an "armed and dangerous" man.

Louie Forney, a 6-foot-3-inch Black man who weighs about 150-200 pounds, is wanted on charges of violating the conditions of his supervised release and drug trafficking crimes, according to a release from the Marshals Service.

"Louie Forney is a dangerous fugitive, and federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have made apprehending this fugitive a priority," said U.S. Marshal Greg Forest for the district of Western North Carolina.

Forney also uses the alias "RAH," the service said. He has a criminal history that includes robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He also is wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading directly to Forney's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or email by visiting www.usmarshals.gov/tips.