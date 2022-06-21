Wanted parolee convicted of Georgia murder caught dumpster diving in Morganton

A wanted parolee convicted of a 1975 Georgia murder was caught Sunday dumpster diving in Morganton.

Charles Thomas Corn, 68, of Zion Road in Morganton, was wanted on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of the state of Georgia when an officer made contact with him Sunday night, according to information from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

It was a little after 10 p.m. that an officer patrolling East Fleming Drive noticed a vehicle parked behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the Morganton Plaza shopping center, said MDPS Lt. Josiah Brown. She got out to investigate and found Corn dumpster diving.

When the officer asked for a warrant check, dispatchers told her Corn had an outstanding felony fugitive from justice warrant for a homicide parole violation, Brown said. Corn was placed under arrest and taken to the Burke County Jail where he’s being held under no bond.

Corn was first convicted in 1976 of the murder of a store attendant at a convenience store in Clayton County, Georgia, in 1975, according to records publicly available on Justia, a website that provides case law documents.

According to those documents, Corn stole $47 from the cash register in the store and dragged the attendant, Mary Long, into a storage area where he stabbed her to death with a steak knife. The documents said Corn, covered in her blood, waited on customers in the store, telling them he had been the victim of an attempted robbery.

When he was arrested a few days later for the murder, Corn’s wife came to the police station and asked him if he committed the crime, the documents said. They said he told her, “Yes, I killed the girl, but I didn’t mean to.”

Corn originally was sentenced to death for Long’s murder, but an appeals process that climbed its way to federal courts saw his death sentence overturned. He was released on parole in 2000 after about 25 years in prison, an official with the Georgia State Board of Parole told The News Herald on Tuesday.

Judicial sources with knowledge of the situation told The News Herald he first got a driver’s license in North Carolina the same year he was released on parole. The Georgia State Board of Parole told the newspaper the warrant for his arrest for absconding parole was issued in April of this year.

Corn is due in court Monday, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. He’s being held under no bond while the extradition process gets underway.