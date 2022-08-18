Warrant: Man stopped in Burke charged in murder of Wake County deputy

RALEIGH – A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11.

Arturo Marin Sotelo, 29, of Apex, was charged with murder in the killing of Ned Patrick Byrd, court documents obtained by The News Herald show.

Byrd, 48, was a 13-year law enforcement veteran and a deputy with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his death, information previously reported by the Associated Press said.

The deputy was gunned down in Raleigh in the late evening hours of Aug. 11. Another deputy found him shot outside of his patrol car, with his K-9 still in the vehicle, after Byrd didn’t respond to multiple attempts to reach him.

It appeared something had caught Byrd’s attention because his car was positioned as if to illuminate something, the AP reported. He had responded to a domestic call earlier in the night less than a mile away from where he was found shot.

Sotelo, law enforcement sources have told The News Herald, was one of two men stopped in Burke County on Tuesday on Interstate 40 westbound near Causby and Kathy roads.

Also charged after the Burke County traffic stop was Alder Alfonso Marin, 25, who now is facing a federal weapon charge stemming from a July 2021 traffic stop in Chapel Hill, federal court documents said.

One of the men’s cousins told WSOCTV, The News Herald’s news partner, the men are brothers.

Law enforcement sources had indicated to The News Herald on Tuesday the stop was related to Byrd’s killing, though a Tuesday afternoon press release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office denied that information. The warrant for Sotelo’s arrest for Byrd's murder was issued Wednesday.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at noon today, and more information will be published as soon as it becomes available.