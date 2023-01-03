Warrant: Woman sent, received child porn online

A Morganton woman has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Julia Paige Hyduke, 30, of Morganton, was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a copy of an arrest warrant filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

The charges came after a lengthy investigation that culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Hyduke’s home Friday, according to a news release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The arrest warrant indicated Hyduke distributed and received a video of a girl between 3 and 6 years old being raped on an online chat platform.

MDPS, a member of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, was joined by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation when the search warrant was served.

Investigators assigned to work with the taskforce attend a training session held by the SBI and worked with the agency to further their experience in crimes against children. MDPS investigators have assisted in several regional ICAC investigations throughout 2022, the release said.

More charges are possible, the release said. Hyduke’s bond was set at $50,000 secured, which she has posted, according to arrest and jail records. Her next court date for the charge is set for Jan. 23.