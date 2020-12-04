WATCH NOW: 5-year-old girl calls 911 for monster in her brother’s room

A purple monster with slimy skin, sharp teeth, blue hair and an orange horn on top of its head was hiding in 6-year-old Nohlan Jaynes’ room, but little sister Skylah Fitzgerald knew what to do.

Through some giggles, she explained to a 911 operator that she really did have an emergency, and that there was a monster in her brother’s room.

“A monster’s inside of my house,” Skylah, 5, told the operator.

She described it to a tee before the call disconnected.

She told The News Herald that she knew there wasn’t really a monster, but rather it was just a toy her mom had given her and her brother.

But that 911 call was treated like it was a real emergency.

Officers Huffman and Belanger with the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

Skylah said she thought she was going to jail, but instead she said the officers just made sure there weren’t any monsters in the house and taught her that, next time, she should be more selective when choosing to call 911.

Nohlan and Skylah’s grandmother, Kim Baldwin, said she didn’t expect the police to come to the house, but she was glad they did.