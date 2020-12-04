WATCH NOW: 5-year-old girl calls 911 for monster in her brother’s room

A purple monster with slimy skin, sharp teeth, blue hair and an orange horn on top of its head was hiding in 6-year-old Nohlan Jaynes’ room, but little sister Skylah Fitzgerald knew what to do.
Through some giggles, she explained to a 911 operator that she really did have an emergency, and that there was a monster in her brother’s room.
“A monster’s inside of my house,” Skylah, 5, told the operator.
She described it to a tee before the call disconnected.
She told The News Herald that she knew there wasn’t really a monster, but rather it was just a toy her mom had given her and her brother.
But that 911 call was treated like it was a real emergency.
Officers Huffman and Belanger with the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
Skylah said she thought she was going to jail, but instead she said the officers just made sure there weren’t any monsters in the house and taught her that, next time, she should be more selective when choosing to call 911.
Support Local Journalism
Nohlan and Skylah’s grandmother, Kim Baldwin, said she didn’t expect the police to come to the house, but she was glad they did.
“I was really surprised that they came out to the house,” Baldwin told The News Herald. “They thought, of course, that it was just really cute and wanted to come out and see her, but it made them, I think, realize that the police are good and that they’re there to help them and explain to them, of course, when you call 911 and when you don’t call … they were very good with them. I just thought that was really special, that they took the time to go out and do so.”
It was a bright spot in the shifts of the officers who responded to the call.
“Normally when we get a 911 hangup, we don’t know what we’re going to,” Huffman said. “We don’t know if it’s a domestic, we don’t know if it’s a kid playing with the phone, we don’t know if someone accidentally dialed it.”
This call was a little different, though. The dispatcher came back over the radio and gave the officers a bit more information on what Skylah told them.
“It was definitely one of those, I realized, (I was) definitely going to go, just A) to let her know, yes, in that time of need to her, that was her emergency, but also to explain to her what a true emergency was,” Huffman said. “That definitely was a highlight of a day and shift. It was nice to smile and giggle, compared to what we deal with sometimes. It was a nice gift for this year.”
Huffman, who is the handler for K-9 Officer Jaros, left Skylah and her brother with photos of Jaros.
“I explained to them that the monsters are not here anymore because of Jaros,” Huffman said. “I try to use my K-9 so kids don’t fear dogs. Let them know that they were protected because Jaros was working.”
The call brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces, including MDPS Capt. Jason Whisnant.
“When I heard about this call, I couldn’t stop smiling,” Whisnant told The News Herald. “This is how it should be. When anyone calls 911, they are needing help (whether it’s) from an imaginary monster or real emergency. It is our goal to leave people better than when we found them. Even if that means checking under a bed for any monsters.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.