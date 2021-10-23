WATCH NOW: Family, friends say goodbye to deputy who died from COVID-19

He’d often have the shift get together off the clock just to hang out. Rhodes recalled a day of playing darts with McMurtray at his home, and Deputy Browning remembered a recent trip where he and McMurtray spent the weekend at a cabin in Tennessee.

“My last memory of Mac, we went to Tennessee together,” Browning said. “Me and him stayed in a cabin for the weekend. I’m thankful for that, at least. My last memory’s him outside of work and us just a family instead of him … being a supervisor, so I’m thankful for that … he really treated us like a family, which is what you want out of a supervisor.”

It was hard to drive by the hospital every day, knowing McMurtray was inside, but not being able to go in and see him or see if he needed any help, Rhodes said.

“He was just the best lieutenant I’ve ever had really, and I was hoping like crazy I was going to get to be a supervisor under him at some point,” Rhodes said. “It feels different now. It just feels weird. It feels weird coming to work.”

One of the last messages McMurtray sent to his shift while he was hospitalized with COVID-19 embodied perfectly the kind of person he was, said Deputy Ferrell.