WATCH NOW: Family, friends say goodbye to deputy who died from COVID-19

Friends said Burke County Sheriff’s Lt. William “Mac” McMurtray had the gravitas to calm down any situation, could make someone’s day better by walking in the room and always put others first.
McMurtray, 48, died Oct. 11 after battling COVID-19 for more than a month. He left behind his wife, Angela, and their three daughters, 23-year-olds Karilyn and Kelsie, and 20-year-old Mackenzie.
His life was honored Saturday with a memorial at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, and his patrol SUV has been parked outside of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for about a week with flowers and wreaths draped across it.
At shift change Friday night, the deputies who worked on McMurtray’s shift shared some of their memories with him.
“He was honestly the easiest supervisor that I’ve ever worked for,” said Deputy Rhode. “The smoothest talking person that you’d ever meet. There wasn’t any situations that he couldn’t calm down after he’d talk to somebody.”
That thought was echoed by all of Mac’s coworkers.
“Me and Mac, we could go to a domestic and pots and pans would be flying,” said Deputy J.S. Huffman. “I mean, people ready to kill each other, and by the time we left, they were ready to cook us dinner on the same pots and pans they’d been throwing. We had to respectfully decline, but he could bring two people together like you couldn’t believe, and he brought a shift together like you wouldn’t believe.”
He’d often have the shift get together off the clock just to hang out. Rhodes recalled a day of playing darts with McMurtray at his home, and Deputy Browning remembered a recent trip where he and McMurtray spent the weekend at a cabin in Tennessee.
“My last memory of Mac, we went to Tennessee together,” Browning said. “Me and him stayed in a cabin for the weekend. I’m thankful for that, at least. My last memory’s him outside of work and us just a family instead of him … being a supervisor, so I’m thankful for that … he really treated us like a family, which is what you want out of a supervisor.”
It was hard to drive by the hospital every day, knowing McMurtray was inside, but not being able to go in and see him or see if he needed any help, Rhodes said.
“He was just the best lieutenant I’ve ever had really, and I was hoping like crazy I was going to get to be a supervisor under him at some point,” Rhodes said. “It feels different now. It just feels weird. It feels weird coming to work.”
One of the last messages McMurtray sent to his shift while he was hospitalized with COVID-19 embodied perfectly the kind of person he was, said Deputy Ferrell.
“The whole text was, ‘don’t worry about me, y’all take care of each other, have each other’s backs. I’ll be back soon,’” Ferrell said. “Even the situation he was in and the direction he was going, he was still thinking about us and us being safe and not worrying about him while we were off at work.”
That’s who he was, the deputies said.
“He’d help you in any way he could,” Huffman said. “He may look tough with the tattoos and cool shades, but deep down he was a softie. He would’ve helped anybody if he could have. I mean, that’s the truth.”
Sgt. T.R. Branch had known McMurtray since 2015. He said he had the patience of Job, and he was always level headed.
“I loved him to death,” Branch said. “He was a lot of fun, had a good sense of humor. Of course my dog would scare the hoot out of him, and of course I would laugh and he would be mad, but then he would reach in and rub Macho’s head and say ‘you got me that time, buddy.’ Him and Macho got along really well. He loved him to death.”
His care for others shone through more than anything, Branch said.
“The most important thing to know about Mac is how much he cared about people,” Branch said. “How proud he was to work at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He worked here for a good while, and he really, he enjoyed his work and he enjoyed the younger officers coming in and teaching them and watching them grow.”
McMurtray was always there for anyone who needed him, Rhodes said.
“He was always, always a protector of people,” Rhodes said. “Always. There was never a time that he wasn’t.”
Chrissy Murphy and Sydni Hall are staff writers for The News Herald. Murphy can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941, and Hall can be reached at shall@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.