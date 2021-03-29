 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Firefighters douse fire in abandoned structure
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Firefighters douse fire in abandoned structure

033121-mnh-news-fire-p1

Firefighters responded Monday night to a fire in a small, abandoned structure off Hogan Street.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

An abandoned outbuilding burned Monday night in downtown Morganton.

Officers received a call around 8:45 p.m. for a structure fire in a wooded area off Hogan Street, said Morganton Department of Public Safety Sgt. T.J. Hall.

When units arrived on scene, they sized up the situation to make sure it was just the smaller building that had caught fire, Hall said. The larger building was scorched, but flames didn’t penetrate it, he said.

Firefighters were able to get the flames controlled at a quick pace, he said.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is not known, Hall said.

Burke County EMS also responded to the scene.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

