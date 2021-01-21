WATCH NOW: Man charged in rescue squad B&E, another sought

It would appear that the suspects in the theft of thousands of dollars in equipment from a volunteer rescue squad lived just a mile and a half away from the squad’s headquarters.

Christopher Scott Otstott, 28, of 911 St. Mary’s Church Road in Morganton, was charged Thursday afternoon with felony breaking or entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property, according to an arrest warrant provided by the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Police still are looking for Nicolas Kirk, 19, of the same address, said Maj. Ryan Lander with MDPS. A photo of Kirk was not available.

Otstott kept his head down as he was escorted out of MDPS headquarters, refusing to answer questions from reporters. He has been accused of stealing two ATVs, a generator, emergency services two-way radios, a chainsaw, flashlights, helmets, batteries and GPS units, the warrant said.

The equipment all was stolen from the Burke County Rescue Squad station at 120 St. Mary’s Church Road, just 1.6 miles down the road from Otstott’s home.

Wes Taylor, battalion chief with the Burke County Rescue Squad, said the stolen equipment was worth about $20,000-$30,000. It was all equipment the squad used on a regular basis, even in the winter months.

