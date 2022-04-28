WATCH NOW: Man wanted in murder investigation in custody

A man wanted in a murder investigation is in custody after a Thursday afternoon traffic stop.

Nolan Andre Smith, 22, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Catawba County, confirmed Maj. Banks Hinceman with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Scanner traffic overheard by The News Herald indicated Smith was pulled over on Interstate 40 eastbound around 3 p.m. Thursday.

He’s been sought by the sheriff’s office along with the U.S. Marshals Service on a charge of murder since at least Monday, according to releases from BCSO and the marshals.

Investigators believe Smith killed 35-year-old Jonathan Carl Ross, who was found unresponsive and without a pulse when deputies were dispatched to an assault call on Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs early on April 22, a previous release from the sheriff’s office said.

The Marshals Service described Ross’ killing as “brutal” in a press release, but Smith told The News Herald reporters Thursday afternoon he was innocent as he was walked into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m just being questioned,” Smith said. “I don’t really know what’s going on.”

When asked if he remembered anything that happened last week, he said he wasn’t a part of it.

“I am innocent,” Smith said. “I’m just [in] here to be questioned.”

Smith doesn’t have any previous convictions, but he has pending charges in Catawba County of accessory after the fact of murder, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods or property and altering or removing a gun’s serial number, according to a records check on the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

Chrissy Murphy Chrissy Murphy has been covering crime, breaking news and city government for The News Herald since May 2018.