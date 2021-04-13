WATCH NOW: Public Safety selling patches for Autism awareness

“In our discussion, we all had a consensus we wanted something that was very specific to Burke County,” Whisnant said. “Something that, folks around here in Morganton, once they saw it they’d immediately recognize it, and that people could relate with it. The addition to these colloquial icons is the autism awareness puzzle piece. We all agreed that something that would signify a partnership between our agency and the community, those with autism and to bring about awareness to those who have autism.”

Public safety officers are trained in how to respond to both children and adults with autism, and the majority of officers have crisis intervention training and certification.

Jones, who has since retired from the department, was inspired to start the patch program after getting behind a vehicle that was speeding through town. Instead of pulling it over, he followed the vehicle, which ended up turning into North Liberty School where the driver’s child was having an incident of some sort, Paterno said.