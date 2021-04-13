WATCH NOW: Public Safety selling patches for Autism awareness

The coronavirus pushed some ideas to the back burner, but the Morganton Department of Public Safety is looking to bring them back to the forefront this year.
The department will be selling newly designed patches for autism awareness, each with its own special design. One of the patches is for 2021, and the other is a catch up patch for 2020. The funds raised by selling the patches will go to support programs at North Liberty School.
“Officer Paterno approached me, sometime around probably December or January, with the idea of doing an autism patch, another autism patch, and having a catch up year, a 2020 patch,” said public safety Capt. Jason Whisnant. “We collected our thoughts, decided that would be a good idea, we consulted with Joe Jones, the original creator of this program.”
Public safety Officers A. Paterno and D. Smith had interest in helping design patches, so they decided to divide and conquer.
“We each decided we’d take a year and kind of do our own design and bring that to captain, go over it,” Paterno said.
The patch designed by Smith for 2020 features a background of puzzle pieces with the historic courthouse in the foreground. A blue puzzle piece sits in the top left corner with “2020” inside the piece.
For the patch Paterno designed for 2021, he went with the Table Rock skyline at sunset in the background with two hands clasped together. One of the hands is made of puzzle pieces to represent autism awareness, with one piece missing. That piece, which is blue for law enforcement, is on the other hand.
“In our discussion, we all had a consensus we wanted something that was very specific to Burke County,” Whisnant said. “Something that, folks around here in Morganton, once they saw it they’d immediately recognize it, and that people could relate with it. The addition to these colloquial icons is the autism awareness puzzle piece. We all agreed that something that would signify a partnership between our agency and the community, those with autism and to bring about awareness to those who have autism.”
Public safety officers are trained in how to respond to both children and adults with autism, and the majority of officers have crisis intervention training and certification.
Jones, who has since retired from the department, was inspired to start the patch program after getting behind a vehicle that was speeding through town. Instead of pulling it over, he followed the vehicle, which ended up turning into North Liberty School where the driver’s child was having an incident of some sort, Paterno said.
“When he retired, I didn’t want to see it go by the wayside because it is a very cool thing,” Paterno said. “And knowing that captain was over it, I came to him and said ‘I’d really like to continue this, if we could,’ and he agreed and said as long as he’s here and I’m here we’d do our best as long as the chief thought it was okay to do a patch.”
These aren’t the only patches the department has designed.
Previously, the department has donned pink badges and sold patches for breast cancer awareness. The funds from those patches have gone to benefit the Blue Ridge Foundation, a local organization that helps people get access to mammograms and provides wigs and hairpieces for people battling breast cancer.
Whisnant said the department expects the breast cancer awareness patches to return this year, and hopes to also have a catch up patch for that program.
The autism awareness patches are $10 each and can be purchased at the department’s headquarters on College Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can call 828-437-1211 and ask for Paterno for information, or email him at apaterno@morgantonps.org.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.