WATCH NOW: Students train to use force as last resort

Use of force incidents across the country have caused some to have a negative perception of law enforcement, something that officers have to work against every day, Whisnant said.

“I don’t necessarily agree that this is a widespread issue, but it is an issue that the community and the nation has that perception that law enforcement are being too heavily handed,” he said. “They’re being too heavy handed on people, they’re hurting them and they’re killing them, and these are the cases that we see … whether or not people believe that that is factually occurring as a widespread issue, that is an issue and a perception that every person who wears that uniform, that has that authority to use force and make an arrest, that they have to deal with that, and they have to work every day and sometimes every hour to turn that perception away from the police being heavily handed against people.”

Mike Ziegler, one of the students in the basic law enforcement training program at WPCC, wanted to reassure people who are concerned about police.