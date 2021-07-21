WATCH NOW: Video shows man collapse while Burke deputy restrains him by the neck; deputy placed on administrative leave

A Burke County deputy is on administrative paid leave and an investigation is ongoing after a video showed the deputy restraining a man by his neck last week.

In a video posted Saturday to TikTok that has garnered more than 70,000 views, a deputy can be seen holding a man to him with the crook of his elbow pressed against the man’s neck. Another deputy can be seen standing in front of the two with her arms stretched out in front of her.

After about 40 seconds of recording, the man appears to go limp and the deputy lowers him to the ground before the recording cuts off after 52 seconds.

A second video, uploaded Sunday but taken during the same incident, seems to show the man after he collapsed. He is awake and standing, but pressed against the side of the patrol car.

A third deputy has arrived at the scene in the second clip while a deputy stands behind the man and another deputy stands off to the side.

Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said Tuesday afternoon that the incident is under investigation and has been since Saturday.

He said a deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay for the duration of the investigation, and that he expects to release additional information soon.