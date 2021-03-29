WATCH NOW: Woman who lost daughter to addiction urges others to get help

Dorraine Hernandez and her husband had just spoken to their daughter, Christina, around 10 p.m. on July 22.

A few hours later, a knock at the door and the law enforcement officer behind it brought them the news no parent ever wants to hear.

“It was early, early in the morning and [they] just let us know they had found Christina’s body and that she had just passed away,” Hernandez said. “It was just a nightmare for our family, something that you wouldn’t wish on anybody, but we knew that she had struggled and battled hard to fight her addiction.”

Christina, who was 24 when she died, first started struggling with addiction in her late teens.

“She had gone to treatments, and was working and seemed to be doing really well,” Hernandez said. “We knew that relapses are just a part of addiction and that illness, so we talked to her many times about making sure that she’s not hiding anything, that we won’t be disappointed in her, that we just really need her to share if that’s where she was heading and let us work through that together.”

She was able to do that some, but the last time she used she wasn’t, Dorraine said. Christina’s death certificate was just returned Wednesday, with fentanyl and another drug used to treat addiction both listed on it.