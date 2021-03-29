WATCH NOW: Woman who lost daughter to addiction urges others to get help

Dorraine Hernandez and her husband had just spoken to their daughter, Christina, around 10 p.m. on July 22.
A few hours later, a knock at the door and the law enforcement officer behind it brought them the news no parent ever wants to hear.
“It was early, early in the morning and [they] just let us know they had found Christina’s body and that she had just passed away,” Hernandez said. “It was just a nightmare for our family, something that you wouldn’t wish on anybody, but we knew that she had struggled and battled hard to fight her addiction.”
Christina, who was 24 when she died, first started struggling with addiction in her late teens.
“She had gone to treatments, and was working and seemed to be doing really well,” Hernandez said. “We knew that relapses are just a part of addiction and that illness, so we talked to her many times about making sure that she’s not hiding anything, that we won’t be disappointed in her, that we just really need her to share if that’s where she was heading and let us work through that together.”
She was able to do that some, but the last time she used she wasn’t, Dorraine said. Christina’s death certificate was just returned Wednesday, with fentanyl and another drug used to treat addiction both listed on it.
“She had apparently taken both,” Dorraine said. “It’s just been devastating for our family. I know she’s in a better place now, and I’m very grateful, but had we not taken all the steps we had to make sure that we did everything possible to try to avoid what just happened, I think the loss would have been so much more.”
Deadly drugs
Imagine a single packet of sugar you might grab at a restaurant for a cup of coffee. That’s one gram of sugar, just enough to sweeten a cup of coffee or tea.
But if it were fentanyl instead of sugar, that gram could be split 500 times and each dose would be enough to kill somebody, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
The lethal drug is becoming more and more common in Burke and the surrounding counties.
From March 15-21 alone, Whisenant said his office responded to 16 overdose calls, with two of those calls resulting in death.
Last year, emergency personnel responded to 556 overdose calls, Whisenant said. This year, the county is on track for 832 overdose calls.
“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in the illegal distribution of fentanyl and a rising number of overdoses,” said a Wednesday press release from the sheriff’s office. “Persons using illegal substances are literally putting their lives in the hands of criminals who are trusted to mix a nonlethal amount of fentanyl with heroin and/or other drugs.”
A lot of the times, fentanyl is laced into homemade pills that look like prescriptions someone might pick up at a pharmacy, but when the drugs are bought on the street, the level of care and caution that goes into mixing ingredients isn’t there.
“The thing that is really concerning for me, and I assume that people unconsciously think that these drugs are coming from some pharmaceutical lab that’s mixing them at perfect amounts,” Whisenant said. “No, we see … where they are mixing these various drugs together on counters and sinks, and they may be high themselves. It concerns me that people are putting their lives in the very hands of these people, these criminals that’s out here making a living off a pushing these drugs.”
Seeking treatment
Getting help is one of the best things someone can do for themselves or a loved one struggling with addiction, Dorraine said.
“Not to try to do it alone, but to work with lots of those agencies out there that want to help,” she said. “It won’t save everybody, but it will save some.”
It’s something Dorraine would have even recommended for Joshua Kenneth Epley, who was charged with concealment of death after her daughter was found dead in July. Epley, 33, died about two months after Christina, with Dorraine never getting a chance to speak to him.
“I would’ve just encouraged him, you know, bad things happen but you can move forward with things and that we would want that for him, to move forward and be healthy and make healthy choices and help other people,” Dorraine said.
There’s nothing wrong with asking for help.
“It’s not going to save everybody, but it will save some,” Dorraine said. “I would just really try to get everybody to understand how dangerous it is. It just takes a tiny bit of fentanyl in any kind of pill you may take, or any kind of drug that’s out there, and so just for kids not to do that, not to experiment with it, take other risk-taking behaviors. Go skydiving, do something else, but don’t do that. Don’t even try. Just stay away from it.”
Remembering a daughter
Sitting in her dining room with photos and artwork of Christina spread out on the table around her, Dorraine smiled as she recalled her daughter.
“When I think about Christina, I just think about how fun she was and how loving she was to everybody,” Dorraine said. “That she accepted everybody, faults and all, it didn’t matter to her. That she just would befriend people that really were struggling, too, and I loved that about her. She just cared.”
When the COVID-19 shutdown started a year ago, Christina took coloring books to some of the children in her neighborhood because she knew they would be bored, Dorraine said.
“She would do those types of things, and she volunteered locally to help others and to help the homeless,” Dorraine said. “She just had the biggest heart.”
Christina helped care for both of her great-grandmothers when they had to go to hospice, and helped take care of Dorraine’s mother before she succumbed to addiction.
“She was just a nurturer, just a sweetheart,” Dorraine said.
She was more than just a daughter, Dorraine said, she was her best friend.
“You don’t just lose a daughter, you lose all of those dreams that you have for her, too,” Dorraine said. “So there’s a wedding dress in my closet that she was going to wear and all of those things. We lose those dreams, too.”
She takes comfort in knowing that Christina knew unconditional love her whole life, and encouraged other parents of children struggling with addiction to extend the same grace.
“I would just tell them to love unconditionally,” she said. “It’s very easy to get frustrated with that illness because of the behaviors that you see, but what I believe saved me from feeling much worse is that we shared love with her, unconditional love with her, every day, and encouraged her and treated it as an illness that needed treatment and sought that treatment.”
