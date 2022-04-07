Wednesday wreck sees 2 thrown from motorcycle

Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.

A driver and passenger were thrown from a motorcycle after a vehicle pulled out in front of it on Pete Brittain Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Traffic had stopped for a school bus on Pete Brittain Road at Oak Dale Drive, Lane said. When traffic started moving again, the driver of the vehicle started to turn left onto Oak Dale Drive and pulled into the path of the motorcycle, he said.

The motorcycle and car clipped each other, and the motorcycle continued off the road and hit a ditch, throwing the driver and passenger from the bike, Lane said.

Lane described the injuries to the motorcycle driver and passenger as not life-threatening, and said both were expected to recover. They were transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge.

The driver of the other vehicle was cited for no operator’s license and for failing to yield causing a crash involving a motorcycle, Lane said.

Salem Fire Rescue, Burke County EMS and Burke County REACT also responded to the scene.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

