Officers on patrol in Morganton say they took some drugs off the street this weekend after two separate traffic stops.

On Saturday, officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety pulled a vehicle over after learning its occupants had outstanding warrants for arrest, according to a press release from the department.

Officers searched the vehicle and found what they described as a large quantity of narcotics, paraphernalia and cash inside the car, the release said.

Amber Dawn Harris, 36, of Morganton, and Wesley Jacob Jordan, 35, of Morganton, both were charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, the release said.

Harris and Jordan were each served with an outstanding order for arrest from Catawba County, according to the release.

Harris has previously been convicted of obstructing justice, larceny and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Jordan has previously been convicted of uttering a forged paper/instrument/endorsement, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, driving while impaired and resisting an officer, NCDPS records showed.

Harris’ bond for the charges Saturday was set at $55,000 secured, the release said.

Jordan’s bond was set at $25,500 secured, the release said. He appeared to have posted bond by Monday afternoon, according to jail records.

On Sunday, officers took another man into custody after they said they found more than 11 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to a separate press release from Public Safety.

Todd Alan Setzer, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule II controlled substance, the release said.

The charges against Setzer came after officers stopped a vehicle he was driving and found him in possession of multiple baggies of narcotics, the release said. Officers seized a total of 11.2 grams of methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Setzer has previous convictions of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and communicating threats, NCDPS records showed.

Setzer still was in custody Monday afternoon under a $20,000 secured bond, jail records showed.