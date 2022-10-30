Whisenant to step down as sheriff; Hinceman to be sworn-in Tuesday

Former Sheriff Ralph Johnson can remember the day he got Steve Whisenant hooked on law enforcement.

Johnson, a patrol deputy at the time, and Whisenant, an impressionable teenager, set off in the former’s patrol car one day.

He remembered taking Whisenant in his patrol car and seeing a bottle sitting on a ledge. Johnson pulled out his pistol and took a few shots, and Whisenant got his own chance to take aim at the bottle.

“I had him hooked right then,” Johnson said. “He was a police officer from there on.”

The hook sunk so deep that Whisenant remained in law enforcement for 45 years to come.

Whisenant’s career in law enforcement, one that saw him rise through the ranks of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy before moving onto federal law enforcement where he served as a probation officer, will come to an end Tuesday when sheriff-elect Banks Hinceman is sworn-in a month earlier than originally anticipated.

Hundreds of Whisenant’s closest colleagues, like Johnson, who was sheriff from 1988-94, through his storied career turned up Tuesday afternoon for a celebration of his career.

“I trust Steve Whisenant with my life,” said former Sheriff John T. McDevitt. “You develop that over the years when you’re in some sticky situations together. I knew I never had to worry because Steve was there and we were out working together. He was there, he knew I was there for him and we put a lot of people in jail.

“So many that (former sheriff) Jerry Richards, who hired both of us, called us the McWhisenants.”

McDevitt laughed as he recalled some of the lighter memories from their careers in law enforcement, like a story where the pair traveled to Memphis, Tennessee, to take a man into custody who was accused of stealing a brand new Buick Regal.

“Before we got back to Burke County, Steve had convinced this young man who lacked some intelligence that he hadn’t stolen a Buick Regal, he had stolen a Busick Regal, and … the penalty for stealing one of those was much higher than a Buick Regal,” McDevitt said. “By the time we got back to the Burke County Jail, this boy was scared to death.”

McDevitt said in 45 years of knowing Whisenant, he’s never heard anyone say anything bad about him.

“I know no better Christian, no better law enforcement officer, no better leader that has ever served at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office than Steve Whisenant,” McDevitt said.

Also speaking at the celebration was Banks Hinceman, Whisenant’s longtime major who became the sheriff-elect when he won the Republican primary in May.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard the sheriff say, ‘no matter what the politics of it looks like, no matter what the public perception is of it, we have to do the right things in the sheriff’s office,’” Hinceman said. “That is something I have seen him absolutely, never, ever waver on.”

Hinceman got emotional toward the end of the night, telling attendees about the impact Whisenant had made on his life.

“I am so thankful that the good Lord put you in my life when he did,” Hinceman said. “You have been a mentor, a great boss, and most of all, a good friend, and I love you so much.”

Whisenant, who decided not to run for another term as sheriff, explained why he decided to step down a month earlier than anticipated.

His wife, Renee, had a bad fall in September – one so bad she had a fracture to the back of her skull, a brain bleed and a stroke. Whisenant had worked late that day after two people were found dead from overdose on the side of Interstate 40 in Hildebran, and started mowing the grass when he got home.

When he came in the house, he said he found Renee sitting on the couch, holding her head in her hands with a pool of blood behind the couch on the floor. They went to UNC Health Blue Ridge Morganton, and Renee was transported to Mission Health in Asheville where she immediately was placed in the intensive care unit.

The prognosis was bleak at the beginning, and Whisenant moved up his retirement as soon as he could to help care for her.

But Renee continues to recover, and now can do most of the things she was able to do before the fall, Whisenant said.

“Many times, there are silver linings mixed in with difficult circumstances,” Whisenant said. “We have a renewed appreciation of the blessings of life. How easily we can love and long to love, with our eyes focused on tomorrow and far into the future. However, those images in our mind’s eyes may never become reality. Our entire lives can dramatically change in a moment.”

Whisenant said he and Renee looked forward to more time with family, enjoying the little things that busy lives “kept hidden.”

“Renee and I say, ‘thank you,’” Whisenant said. “We encourage you and your families to pause, reassess and allow the many simple pleasures … let them add meaning and blessings to your lives.”

Hinceman will be sworn-in Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. in the County Board Room at the Burke Services Building on North Green Street.