Woman arrested for making false bomb threat at Walmart

A Vale woman was charged after police say she made a false report of a bomb at Walmart in Morganton on Wednesday.

Haley Wright Raper, 37, of 1329 Wright Road in Vale, was charged with felony making a false bomb report to a public building, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after a Walmart employee received a call at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said there was a bomb in the women’s restroom, the release said.

The store immediately was evacuated, and police officers and fire personnel performed a safety sweep of the store and determined the threat to be a hoax, according to the release.

Investigators determined the caller was Raper, and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Raper was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the Hickory Police Department, according to the department’s police to citizen website.

Raper didn’t appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, but she does have multiple other charges pending in court.