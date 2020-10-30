Woman arrested for making false bomb threat at Walmart

A Vale woman was charged after police say she made a false report of a bomb at Walmart in Morganton on Wednesday.
Haley Wright Raper, 37, of 1329 Wright Road in Vale, was charged with felony making a false bomb report to a public building, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after a Walmart employee received a call at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said there was a bomb in the women’s restroom, the release said.
The store immediately was evacuated, and police officers and fire personnel performed a safety sweep of the store and determined the threat to be a hoax, according to the release.
Investigators determined the caller was Raper, and issued a warrant for her arrest.
Raper was arrested Thursday evening by officers with the Hickory Police Department, according to the department’s police to citizen website.
Raper didn’t appear to have any previous convictions, according to a records search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website, but she does have multiple other charges pending in court.
Copies of arrest warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse showed Raper had been charged with five counts of cyberstalking and a count of stalking in addition to the false bomb reporting charge.
The cyberstalking and stalking charges seem to be related to incidents with the same family.
One of the warrants said Raper was repeatedly making phone calls spoofing the victim’s phone number, making claims that the victim was hurting her children and calling the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office and making threats.
The calls caused the Burke County Department of Social Services and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to launch investigations on the victim.
WHKY reported Friday that Raper was arrested for two felony counts of making a false bomb report to a public building, and that she was arrested in connection to a bomb threat made at a Walmart in Hickory on Wednesday.
The outlet reported that Raper was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond and had a court appearance Friday in Burke County.
