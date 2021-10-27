Woman celebrates a year clean with drug recovery court graduation

“For me, it wasn’t necessarily failing a drug test, it would be like struggling with anxiety or having an off mental health day, or going through struggles with my kids like I did,” Phillips said. “My daughter had a seizure at one point while I was going through this, trying to go to classes and stuff, and they were so understanding. They were there for me, and they actually even bought my kid a stuffed animal after all that.

“It’s just truly heartwarming when you have people who, basically, I want to say, admire you through everything that you’re going through while you’re maintaining sobriety through every single struggle.”

The program’s staff was never more than a phone call away, and Phillips said they were always willing to help anyone with anything — whether it was one-on-one counseling, transportation or just someone to lend an ear.

“I don’t know how many times I have called up on people and been like, ‘hey, I’m struggling. I feel like I want to get high,’ and there’s been countless times where I have been talked down from a relapse because the people there, in the team, they’re amazing,” she said.

On Oct. 12, Phillips walked into drug recovery court for the last time to celebrate her graduation from the program.

“It didn’t feel real,” Phillips said. “I was truly sad (to leave). It’s so crazy to think that I’d already been through a year whereas I didn’t even know if I could stay clean long enough to get through, and I’ve done went a year with no failed drug test. I went through struggles, I learned how to cope with things so much more and so much easier than what I used to, like with the struggles with my daughter having seizures. Something like that normally, probably, would’ve made me go off and get high because I was worried, or I would’ve made up some excuse like, ‘oh, my daughter had a seizure so I need to go get high.’ Something so completely selfish that I would’ve done, I got through it.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

