Woman celebrates a year clean with drug recovery court graduation

When Ashley Phillips walked into drug recovery court for the first time a little less than a year ago, she didn’t think she’d be able to make it through.
But last week, she proved herself wrong when she celebrated being clean from using drugs for about a year and graduated from the program.
She credits the program, which she started after seeing a pamphlet for it in her parole officer’s office, for helping get her life back on track.
“Burke Recovery, it truly, I believe, helped turn my life around,” Phillips said. “I really do believe that because it kept me on a straight and narrow. Obviously, I could’ve messed up and I probably would’ve gotten a slap on the wrist, but I didn’t because they helped push me and they helped me get through that, and they did it with love and compassion. I think that’s what everybody else needs to be able to get through.”
The program sees people with substance use issues join group classes multiple times a week with mandatory drug testing. It was that structure that Phillips said helped her stay clean.
“Having people that either know what you’ve been through or who can see what you’ve been through and acknowledge that, people who have seen you fail and who have seen me overcome things, they’ve seen me struggle from an all-time low and come up to an all-time high — that helped,” Phillips said. “Giving the credit when it’s deserved was definitely something I feel everybody needs in life.”
Phillips told The News Herald about the first time she walked into drug recovery court about a year ago. She said she was taken aback at first, seeing those who were performing well get praised and the reality of those who weren’t facing the possibility of a couple days in jail.
“I was clean, but I didn’t know if I wanted to stay clean at that point,” Phillips said. “When you’re kind of pushed into something, whenever you’re told that you have to, it kind of makes you not want to do it anymore … if it’s your choice, then obviously you want to, but when I was told that I had to, and I went to court and I saw people getting in trouble or put in the box and taken to jail for 48 hours or whatever, it was kind of iffy and I was like, ‘man, I don’t know if I can do this.’
“But when I saw the concern that the judge had for people, and the way that he wanted to better them instead of judge them and lock them away for their addiction, then I knew that it was going to be easier and that it would help me rather than penalize me for a sickness that I had … It made it easier for me to go ahead and do it. It wasn’t as stressful to know that I was going be able to go through this, we were going to go through this together rather than me going through it alone.”
It was hard at times, Phillips said, especially working through some of her anxiety to open up to her classmates and participate in group sessions.
“Classes were a big thing for me,” Phillips said. “Opening up to people, I guess, and being vulnerable during the whole thing, I would say was the hardest part for me … I’m a more anxious person. I’m just really closed off and more to myself, so being open and being vulnerable with others was just really rather hard for me.”
It was hard, too, to get past the stigmas that people assign to those with substance use issues, Phillips said.
“I think not feeling worthy, or not feeling like I was adequate,” Phillips said. “When people tell you things, or people categorize you or put a stigma on you, then you start to believe those things, so when you don’t feel like you are enough or you don’t feel like you are worth getting clean or you don’t love yourself. That was my issue.
“When I started the program, I decided I was going to do it for me, and ultimately I think that’s what worked for me because I didn’t do it for my kids, I didn’t do it for my family, I didn’t do it for probation. I initially did this for me for once, I think, and that is what worked for me.”
Phillips said the program supports its students no matter what they’re struggling with, whether they’re failing drug tests and may need something like suboxone, a drug used to treat narcotic dependence, or if they’re struggling with their mental health.
“For me, it wasn’t necessarily failing a drug test, it would be like struggling with anxiety or having an off mental health day, or going through struggles with my kids like I did,” Phillips said. “My daughter had a seizure at one point while I was going through this, trying to go to classes and stuff, and they were so understanding. They were there for me, and they actually even bought my kid a stuffed animal after all that.
“It’s just truly heartwarming when you have people who, basically, I want to say, admire you through everything that you’re going through while you’re maintaining sobriety through every single struggle.”
The program’s staff was never more than a phone call away, and Phillips said they were always willing to help anyone with anything — whether it was one-on-one counseling, transportation or just someone to lend an ear.
“I don’t know how many times I have called up on people and been like, ‘hey, I’m struggling. I feel like I want to get high,’ and there’s been countless times where I have been talked down from a relapse because the people there, in the team, they’re amazing,” she said.
On Oct. 12, Phillips walked into drug recovery court for the last time to celebrate her graduation from the program.
“It didn’t feel real,” Phillips said. “I was truly sad (to leave). It’s so crazy to think that I’d already been through a year whereas I didn’t even know if I could stay clean long enough to get through, and I’ve done went a year with no failed drug test. I went through struggles, I learned how to cope with things so much more and so much easier than what I used to, like with the struggles with my daughter having seizures. Something like that normally, probably, would’ve made me go off and get high because I was worried, or I would’ve made up some excuse like, ‘oh, my daughter had a seizure so I need to go get high.’ Something so completely selfish that I would’ve done, I got through it.”
