Woman charged a 10th time in less than 3 years for drugs

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation's radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less than three years on drug charges.
Curston Shay Graybeal, 31, of 119 Sugar Hill Heights Drive in Marion, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and a felony probation violation, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The latest batch of charges came after BCSO narcotics investigators and probation officers conducted a search at 3274 Mineral Springs Mountain Road in Connelly Springs on Jan. 27, according to the BCSO release.
That search turned up 2 pounds of methamphetamine, the release said.
Just about two months before that, Graybeal had been charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine after narcotics investigators served a search warrant at 5686 Heavner Ave. in Connelly Springs. That search turned up about 1.13 pounds of methamphetamine, the BCSO release said.
The Jan. 27 arrest was Graybeal’s 10th arrest on drug charges since Sept. 16, 2019, the BCSO release said. She has been charged three times with trafficking methamphetamine.
On June 12, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations received a tip that Graybeal was involved in distributing large amounts of crystal meth in Burke and Catawba counties, according to federal court documents available on casetext.com.
She was pulled over by BCSO detectives three days later, and detectives ended up seizing about 34.9 grams of methamphetamine, the documents said. Detectives also seized $19,954 in cash from Graybeal in that traffic stop.
Graybeal ended up getting charged in Burke County with trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for use, storage or sale of controlled substances, the court documents said. But an official at the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office told The News Herald both charges were dropped six months later.
Less than a month after the June 2020 traffic stop, Graybeal was charged in Franklin County, Georgia, with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute oxycodone and conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled substance act, the BCSO release said. Those charges still are pending.
Graybeal, who had been held under no bond, had a court appearance for the new drug charges Thursday.
She’s now being held under a total $700,000 secured bond. If she posts bond, she won’t be allowed to have any illegal substances in her presence, she can’t associate with any known drug dealers or users, and she’ll have to wear an electronic monitor, according to an official with the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office.
Her next court date is set for Feb. 17.