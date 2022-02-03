Woman charged a 10th time in less than 3 years for drugs

On June 12, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations received a tip that Graybeal was involved in distributing large amounts of crystal meth in Burke and Catawba counties, according to federal court documents available on casetext.com.

She was pulled over by BCSO detectives three days later, and detectives ended up seizing about 34.9 grams of methamphetamine, the documents said. Detectives also seized $19,954 in cash from Graybeal in that traffic stop.

Graybeal ended up getting charged in Burke County with trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for use, storage or sale of controlled substances, the court documents said. But an official at the Burke County Clerk of Court’s office told The News Herald both charges were dropped six months later.

Less than a month after the June 2020 traffic stop, Graybeal was charged in Franklin County, Georgia, with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute oxycodone and conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled substance act, the BCSO release said. Those charges still are pending.