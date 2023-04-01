A vehicle stop led to felony charges against a Lenoir woman early Thursday morning.

Stacey Lynn Erickson, 41, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

MDPS Sgt. J. Belanger saw a Ford Expedition leaving the back parking lot of Sossoman Funeral Home around 2:15 a.m. Thursday and pulled the vehicle over because of an increase in property crimes over the last few weeks, the release said.

Erickson, the driver of the vehicle, had a suspended license and was charged with driving while license revoked, the release said.

She then consented to a search of the vehicle, leading officers to find 3.5 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags and marijuana, the release said.

Erickson was taken into custody and transported to the Burke County Jail where another 15.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in her possession, the release said.

She has previous felony convictions of breaking and entering and credit card theft, along with misdemeanor convictions of driving while license revoked, possessing stolen goods and obstructing justice, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Erickson was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond, the release said. She’s due back in court July 21, according to court records.