Woman charged after fight involving golf club, scissors

A woman was charged after a fight apparently involving a golf club and a pair of scissors Sunday morning.

Lesa Dunford McKinney, 50, of 104 Brown Ave. in Morganton, was charged early Sunday morning with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to an arrest report from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

A press release from MDPS said officers responded to the 100-block of Brown Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from an obvious cut under their arm, the release said. Officers provided medical care until EMS arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told police that an argument led to a fight involving a golf club and scissors, the release said.

McKinney contacted the residence and made arrangements to return. She was interviewed and arrested without incident, the release said.

She was held under a 48-hour hold at the Burke County Jail, the arrest report showed. She was set to appear in court Monday.