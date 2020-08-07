You are the owner of this article.
Woman charged in crash that killed man
Fatal Wreck

0727 NC 126 crash

Highway patrol vehicles sit on the side of NC 126 while troopers investigate a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

 Chrissy Murphy/The News Herald

A woman has been charged in a crash that killed a man near Lake James last month.

Troy Dean Benson, 49, of Ohio, was killed when a Subaru SUV driven by Amy Burford, 48, of Morganton, crossed the center line and hit his motorcycle on July 27, according to a previous News Herald article.

Lake James Fire Chief Alexander Corpening told The News Herald the day of his crash that first responders from his agency arrived on scene within minutes of being dispatched and performed CPR on Benson, but were unsuccessful in reviving him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burford was charged Jul 31 with misdemeanor death by vehicle and left of center, said Trooper K.J. Macchia with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. She was served by citation.

There are no previous convictions listed for Burford on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Her next court date is set for Nov. 12, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.

Lake James and Longtown fire departments responded along with Burke County REACT, Burke County EMS, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and NCSHP.

