Woman charged weeks after husband jailed on child sex crimes

A woman is facing a felony charge for helping destroy evidence about a month after her husband was charged with child sex crimes.

Emily Dawn Ollis, 38, of Morganton, was charged Tuesday with felony accessory after the fact, misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor failure to report a crime against a juvenile, said Lt. Josiah Brown with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came about a month after her husband, 41-year-old Timothy Wayne Ollis, was charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense, according to information previously reported by The News Herald.

A copy of the warrant for her arrest said Emily Ollis destroyed a hard drive that may have contained evidence after Timothy Ollis told her to do so from behind bars.

Court documents indicated the victim was younger than 15.

Brown said after charging Timothy, investigators determined they had enough evidence to also pursue charges against Emily Ollis.

Emily Ollis is due in court Thursday and is being held under a $25,000 secured bond at the Burke County Jail. Timothy Ollis still is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.