A 58-year-old woman is facing multiple sexual offense charges in Burke County.

Rosa Williams Hollifield, of Hudson, is charged with four counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A sexual assault of a child by an adult was reported on March 31, the sheriff’s office said.

Following several interviews and extensive investigation, a warrant for Hollifield’s arrest was issued. Hollifield was arrested without incident on Wednesday and placed in the Burke County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lenoir Police Department, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the McDowell County Department of Social Services, according to the release.