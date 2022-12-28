Woman charged with shooting at trooper to make first court appearance Thursday

A woman has been released from the hospital months after authorities say she caused multiple crashes, hijacked a man’s pickup truck and fired a gun at a state trooper.

Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Villa Rica, Georgia, has been charged in Burke County with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping from the Sept. 20 incident. She also was charged with reckless driving to endanger in McDowell County, according to jail officials.

It all started in the early morning work rush on Sept. 20.

One hit-and-run crash followed another eastbound on Interstate 40 from McDowell County while state troopers worked to catch up to the vehicle responsible, according to previous News Herald articles. Then, the car was stopped in the middle of the interstate near Exit 113.

That’s when a good Samaritan stopped to help her, but ended up getting more than he bargained for, the newspaper previously reported.

“This woman has just left her car in the middle of the road, she pulled out what looks to me to be at least a 9 mm pistol, held it on me, she’s got a Georgia license plate, and she’s insisting that I take her to Gwinnett Medical Center in Georgia,” the man told 911 dispatchers. “She’s in the bed of my truck right now. She’s got a machete and her automatic pistol. Her car has been abandoned in the middle of Intestate 40.”

The man, calling 911 on his Bluetooth device, gave dispatchers a play-by-play while he drove down the interstate with the woman in the bed of his truck.

Once NCSHP Sgt. A.K. Johnson caught up to the pickup truck around Exit 118, the man pulled over and the trooper made contact with the vehicle.

Moments later, the woman shot at Johnson, the NCSHP previously said in a release. Johnson returned fire, hitting her.

Life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived on scene. The woman was airlifted from the interstate to a Charlotte-area hospital, where she apparently has been since.

Johnson and the man in the pickup truck were not injured, The News Herald previously reported. Johnson already has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Brown, who has no previous convictions in North Carolina, had her bond set at $1 million for the Burke County charges, and another $5,000 for the McDowell County charge. Her first court appearance is set for Thursday.