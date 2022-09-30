Woman dead, 4 others injured in 3-car crash

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a three-car crash Thursday.

The crash occurred when a white plumbing truck headed toward Old N.C. 10 on Miller Bridge Road crossed the center line and hit a blue SUV head-on shortly before 4 p.m., said Sgt. D.J. Wakefield with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A black Toyota Camry was behind the blue SUV but swerved off the road and hit a tree, Wakefield said.

The crash killed the driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Jennifer Nicole Rector, and left her front passenger, Veronica Esquivel, 45, seriously injured, Wakefield said.

Also injured were Rector’s two children, a 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Wakefield said.

The driver of the Camry was checked by EMS on the scene of the crash, but was not transported to a hospital, Wakefield said.

The driver of the plumbing truck, Angelo Paul Messineo, had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Wakefield said.

Messineo, 69, of Hudson, told troopers he remembered having bad chest pains before the crash, but couldn’t remember anything else, Wakefield said. He’s been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, Wakefield said.

Icard and George Hildebran fire departments responded to the scene along with Burke County REACT, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County EMS and NCSHP.