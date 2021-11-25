Woman dies in Thanksgiving Day fire

A Morganton woman died in a fire on Thanksgiving morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to 5598 Farris Loop in Morganton just before 3 a.m. for a structure fire, according to a release from the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a single-story house fully involved in fire, the release said. The homeowner told firefighters his wife was still inside the home.

Firefighters immediately started search and rescue efforts along with fire suppression tactics, but intense fire conditions on arrival kept them from being able to rescue the woman, the release said.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Mary Louise Mode, the release said. Her husband escaped the fire.

The fire appeared to have started from a heating source in the home, the release said. The homeowner told fire investigators there were no working smoke detectors in the home, said Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis.