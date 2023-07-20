A woman was ejected from her car after a wreck on Goldmine Road late Thursday.

Irina Vladimirinova Biddle, 50, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and failure to wear a seatbelt after a crash on Goldmine Road around 7:46 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper J.D. Allen with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Biddle was headed toward US 64 on Goldmine Road when eyewitnesses told troopers they saw her weaving around on the road before going off the road to the right and rolling her BMW SUV, Allen said.

Biddle was ejected through the open sun roof of the vehicle, Allen said.

She sustained serious injuries in the crash and EMS expected to airlift her to a trauma center, Allen said.

When Allen asked Biddle if she had been drinking, she said “of course,” Allen said.

A dog was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Allen said. Burke County Animal Control took custody of the dog after the crash.