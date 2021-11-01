Woman expected to make full recovery after Friday crash

A woman who was injured in a crash Friday is expected to make a full recovery, though her driving record may suffer.

Roxanne Trachelle Ryder, 36, of 3290 Sheely Road in Lenoir, had to be airlifted to an area hospital after the gray SUV she was driving west on Amherst Road failed to stop at a stop sign at the road’s intersection with Kirksey Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, according to a previous News Herald article.

The SUV hit a tractor-trailer and she was ejected through the driver’s side door of the vehicle, said Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety. She was not wearing a seat belt.

She suffered injuries to her face and shoulder, but as of Monday afternoon she was expected to make a full recovery, Whisnant said.

Ryder will be cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, not wearing a seat belt and having bald tires, Whisnant said.

MDPS, Burke REACT, the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office, Burke County EMS and the Burke County Rescue Squad all responded to the collision.

