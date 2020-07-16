Woman faces assault by strangulation charge

A woman has been charged with assault by strangulation after a June incident.
Taylor Denise Weston, 26, of 225 VFW Road in Morganton, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge came after police initially were called to 1815 Conley Road, Lot 1 in Morganton on June 10 and found two women arguing, the release said.
The victim told a deputy that Weston was at the home to get her belongings and was supposed to leave, the release said. When the victim was asked if she had been assaulted, she said Weston attacked her about a week ago.
Weston agreed to get her belongings and leave the home, and both parties were advised of their legal options, the release said.
But on June 11, the deputy was dispatched to the magistrate’s office in reference to what happened the day before. There, the victim told the magistrate that Weston had assaulted her before the deputy arrived at the home, but that she did not tell the deputy.
The victim said Weston choked her, hit her on the head and pulled her out of the car by her hair, the release said.
The warrant for Weston’s arrest was issued and Weston was served with it Wednesday.
Weston, who has a previous conviction of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, received an $11,000 secured bond with a court date set for Friday.
