Woman faces card theft charge

A woman has been charged after authorities say she used a person's debit card at an ATM in June.
Casey Jordan Jones, 28, of 5835 Bollinger Loop in Morganton, was charged with felony financial card theft, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charge came after deputies responded to a call on Sunnyside Drive where a diamond ring, cash and debit card all had been taken from a wallet, the release said.
Further investigation revealed that Jones went to an ATM at 5155 U.S. 64 in Morganton and used the victim's debit card.
Jones was issued a $6,000 secured bond that she posted Thursday, the release said. She had a court date Monday.
