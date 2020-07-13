Woman faces card theft charge
A woman has been charged after authorities say she used a person's debit card at an ATM in June. 

Casey Jordan Jones, 28, of 5835 Bollinger Loop in Morganton, was charged with felony financial card theft, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office. 

The charge came after deputies responded to a call on Sunnyside Drive where a diamond ring, cash and debit card all had been taken from a wallet, the release said. 

Further investigation revealed that Jones went to an ATM at 5155 U.S. 64 in Morganton and used the victim's debit card. 

Jones was issued a $6,000 secured bond that she posted Thursday, the release said. She had a court date Monday.

