Woman faces charge for stolen car, bomb threat

A Granite Falls woman has been charged after police say she stole a car then falsely reported that a bomb was inside it.

Latisha Annette Justice, 34, of 21 Cook St. in Granite Falls, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and making a false report of a bomb threat, according to Capt. Jason Whisnant with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Whisnant said the charges stemmed from two incidents Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before midnight on New Year’s Eve, a 1999 Honda was reported stolen from El Barrio Mini Market on East Union Street, Whisnant said.

Just after midnight, a bomb threat was called in at the BP gas station on Jamestown Road, Whisnant said. Justice said there was a bomb inside a 1999 Honda at the gas station.

Further investigation determined the vehicle was the same 1999 Honda that was stolen from El Barrio, Whisnant said.

Justice was arrested and placed in the Burke County Jail under a $10,000 bond. Her first court appearance is set for Monday.