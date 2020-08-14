You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman faces drug charge after stop
0 comments
top story
Criminal Allegations

Woman faces drug charge after stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

A woman has been charged after a traffic stop earlier this month.

Nicole Renee Evans, 30, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Aug. 4, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge against Evans came after a deputy saw her riding a motorcycle without a helmet on Burke Street, the release said.

When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, he saw a small bag tossed to the ground, the release said. The substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Evans’ bond was set at $3,000 secured with a court date set for Aug. 27, the release said.

Nicole Renee Evans.jpg

Evans
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert