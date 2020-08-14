Woman faces drug charge after stop

A woman has been charged after a traffic stop earlier this month.
Nicole Renee Evans, 30, of 7361 Oak Ridge Church Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Aug. 4, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge against Evans came after a deputy saw her riding a motorcycle without a helmet on Burke Street, the release said.
When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, he saw a small bag tossed to the ground, the release said. The substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Evans’ bond was set at $3,000 secured with a court date set for Aug. 27, the release said.
