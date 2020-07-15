Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop

A woman received drug charges after a traffic stop last month.
Misty Ellen Sweeney, 35, of 2620 Ridgecreek Drive in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The charges came after a deputy saw Sweeney driving a vehicle on Salem Road on June 30, the release said. The deputy knew Sweeney did not have an active license and conducted a traffic stop.
Further investigation led to the discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, the release said.
Sweeney was issued a $10,000 secured bond and had a court date July 3.
