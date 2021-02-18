Woman faces drug trafficking charge

A woman who was driving a car without a license plate was recently charged with drug trafficking.

Brandi Dyan Deal, 39, of 5686 Mount Olive Church Road, was charged Feb. 5 with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, says a Wednesday news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges came after a sheriff's deputy saw a car without a license plate being driven on South Sterling Street in Morganton, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a search of the car, deputies seized a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, the release said. According to state law, that’s at least 28 grams of methamphetamine.

Some marijuana and drug paraphernalia also were seized, the release said.

Deal does not have a previous conviction, according to a records search on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

Her secured bond was set at $25,500, the release said. Her next court date is set for March 1.