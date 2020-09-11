Woman faces heroin charge after traffic stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Connelly Springs woman was charged after a traffic stop in August.

Priscilla Dawn Moody, 36, of 7648 Rhodhiss Road in Connelly Springs, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Aug. 23, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after a sheriff’s deputy saw a PT Cruiser that Moody was a passenger in speeding down Enola Road, the release said. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and saw Moody trying to hide something as he approached the vehicle.

Heroin was found inside the vehicle when it was searched, the release said.

Moody has previous convictions of felony obtaining controlled substance by fraud, larceny of firearms and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, according to a records check on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. She has misdemeanor charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, worthless check and attempted financial card fraud.

She was issued a $10,000 secured bond with a court date set for Monday.