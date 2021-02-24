Woman faces heroin charge

A woman was charged after deputies said they saw her throw a bag with heroin in it under a car last week.

Christina Nichole Brown, 35, of 1028 Razor Ridge Road in Morganton, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance on Feb. 17, according to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge came after deputies responded to the Shop and Save convenience store at Lake James for a call of a suspicious person, the release said.

When they arrived, they identified Brown as the suspicious person and saw her toss a bag under her car. A substance in the bag was recovered and tested as heroin, the release said.

Brown was issued a $3,000 secured bond with a court date set for March 12.