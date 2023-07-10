A family is thankful to be alive after they said three men broke into the home where they were staying, assaulted them and tied them up with duct tape.

Three people wearing masks and armed with at least two guns broke into a home on Tate Street near Alexander Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Tim Corriveau with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

A family of four was staying in the home at the time, one of the occupants confirmed to reporters Monday. She asked that her identity be kept anonymous to protect her family.

She said she and her husband were asleep in their bed when the suspects kicked in their door and held them at gunpoint. Her two children, 6 and 7 years old, also were asleep before the intruders made their way inside.

When she opened her eyes, she said she had a gun pointed to her head and she watched as her husband was pistol-whipped.

She said she was hit with the butt of the rifle, and she and her husband both are covered in bruises. Her husband’s head was split open when he was hit with the pistol, and they both have broken noses.

Worse still – her children, just 6 and 7 years old, watched the events unfold. She said her son walked in while her husband was being hit with the pistol.

“Looking back now, I don’t know why we’re still living,” she said.

She said the assailants demanded money from them.

“They kept saying, ‘where’s the money (expletive)? Where’s the money?’” she said. “Curb-stomping us, kicking us. They held my kids at gunpoint.”

She said the assailants duct-taped their hands and mouths, then locked the children in their closet. She said she was sprayed with pepper spray and still has chemical burns around her face and neck.

The assailants searched the home and made off with electronics, checks and credit cards, she said.

Eventually, she managed to free herself and her husband from the tape, they got the kids out of the closet and ran up the street banging on doors and yelling for help.

MDPS officers put out a reverse 911 in the area of the incident, advising residents to be on the lookout for three armed subjects, according to information in the Smart911 app used by Burke County Emergency Services.

Officers canvassed the area in search of the suspects, but they were not located immediately after the crime. No photos of the suspects were available at the time of publication.

Corriveau said the family was treated at the scene, but no one asked to be taken to the hospital. He said investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

The break-in remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MDPS at 828-437-1211 and ask for Detective Goforth. People can also call Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

More information will be published as it becomes available.