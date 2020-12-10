Woman gets meth trafficking charge after wreck

A woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after she wrecked trying to avoid what she believed to be a police checkpoint early Sunday morning.

Tonya Cook Baker, 47, of 906 Jamestown Road Apartment F4, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving while license revoked, according to a release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after MDPS officers responded to a wreck around 2:21 a.m. Sunday where a pickup truck slid off the road and down an embankment on Sanford Drive, the release said.

Officers made contact with Baker, who told them she was traveling on Sanford Drive, saw police lights and thought there was a checkpoint ahead, the release said. Her truck slid off the road when she tried to turn around to avoid the checkpoint.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police noticed a small safe on the ground under the bed of the truck, and further investigation found the keys to the safe and drug paraphernalia in the truck, the release said.

When police searched the safe, they found 190 grams, or just shy of a half-pound, of methamphetamine along with a small bag of marijuana and other drug-related items, according to the release.